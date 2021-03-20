I wish Achimota School focuses on my brain and not my hair – Tyrone Iras Marhguy speaks

Tyrone Iras Marhguy

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Rastafarian student who has been denied admission to the Achimota School has expressed shock at the school’s disregard for his academics prowess and instead are focus on his dreadlocks.

To him, his dream has always been to be a student of the Achimota School where a number of great people were trained.



“Getting the first choice, Achimota was one of the very schools I’ve always wanted to attend so I was expecting that they will accept me but then thinking of bringing in the hair problem and telling me because of your hair you push aside academics and everything and just focus on the dread first, I was really shocked and surprised,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV and restreamed by MyNewsGh.com

Tyrone Iras Marhguy who was adjudged the best student in his school said if the school will not accept him, he may consider joining his sibling at ST John’s where they accept people with dreadlocks.



