I wish Akufo-Addo had told us he was sending the 'sea' to Kumasi - Sam Pyne ridicules critics

The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, has replied critics bashing President Nana Addo for not accepting responsibility of Ghana's economic problems and rendering apology to Ghanaians.

The President, during his nation address on the economy on Sunday, October 30, 2022, admitted the country is in crises but assured Ghanaians his government is working assiduously to restore the economy.



"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light. We have gone to the Fund to repair, in the short term, our public finances, and restore our balance of payments, whilst we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy, and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.



"I am able to report to you, my fellow Ghanaians, that the negotiations to secure a strong IMF Programme, which will support the implementation of our Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth and additional funding to support the 2023 Budget and development programme, are at advanced stages, and are going well," he stated.



But critics want the President to apologize to the citizenry claiming he is the cause of the economic turmoil in Ghana.

They are unhappy that the President didn't accept blame and show his remorse during his address.



But to Sam Pyne, what the critics are saying is neither here nor there.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he wondered if they heard nothing at all from the President's speech and argued the President cannot know every person's want for him to have touched on during his address.



Responding to them, he said; "So, at least with the about 12 points that the President laid out, didn't they hear anything at all about it? I, Sam Pyne, too wished the President had told us that he was sending the sea from Accra to Kumasi for me to catch fresh fish from it to eat because I don't like imported fish anymore."



