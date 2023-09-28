I wish Ghanaians were less cynical with politicians – Joe Wise

The First Deputy Speaker in Parliament and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise, has expressed his wish for Ghanaians to be less cynical towards politicians.

Speaking on The Lowdown with GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro, Joe Wise indicated that the cynicism from Ghanaians towards politicians hurts and diminishes their desire to contribute to society.



“But I think the real instance is that you provide some kind of leadership which makes you appeal to your community, and they urge you to lead them in one way or the other, but I have not regretted at all. I only wish that Ghanaians were much less cynical with politicians, it hurts,” he lamented.



The seasoned politician noted that most times, politicians are not equipped with adequate resources to provide the needs citizens require of them.



“One of the reasons that made me lose appetite for public service of any kind is the way Ghanaians describe the things we do. Somehow, we don’t think that you give a job, you must give resources and so you lead, and you are required to provide this or that.



“His or her responsibility to provide the resources or contribute to providing the resource, he does take that seriously. But he holds you strictly to it and says you should have done this or that, it comes down to what?” he questioned.

He explains that the main role of politicians mobilise resources from the community to be able to work for the benefit of society.



“Leadership is about mobilizing community resources to provide public goods. So, it is what you contribute that you should expect to do everything that you want,” he explained.



