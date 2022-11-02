I wish Ken Ofori-Atta wouldn't wait for Akufo-Addo to tell him to leave - Kwesi Pratt

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has revived the calls for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Over 90 members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament have reportedly signed a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove his Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



The Members of Parliament threatened to boycott the presentation of the 2023 Budget and all government business which willl be laid before the Legislative House if the President refuses to sack the two appointees.



Nonetheless, Mr. Ofori-Atta remains at post as the President, in an emergency meeting with aggrieved MPs, asked them to allow the Finance Minister to conclude the IMF deal.

Contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwesi Pratt called on the Finance Minister to do the needful.



"I wish Ken Ofori-Atta had resigned . . . I wish he wouldn't wait for the President to tell him to leave before he does," he emphasized.



