I wish Prof. Frimpong Boateng's 'galamsey' allegation investigation was done publicly - Pratt

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt has called for a public inquiry into the illegal mining (galamsey) allegations by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng against the seat of government.

In an interview with State broadcaster GBC, the former Minister of Environment accused some top government officials of being involved in this menace.

“There was an orchestration within the party and the government to get me out and when I left galamsey activities increased. Now things are coming up, and we know those who are doing galamsey even within the party and even people at the Jubilee House,” he disclosed.

In view of this, President Akufo-Addo has tasked the Police to investigate the allegations.

But to Kwesi Pratt, the investigations should be open and telecast to the nation.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he touted the importance of making the probe public stating "we can all come to conclusions about the findings fairly and openly".

He also warned the investigators to do a thorough and unbiased work.

"The investigation must not be skewed if you are going to carry out true investigations," he stressed.

