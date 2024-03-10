I won lottery with John Kumah's telephone number after hearing of his demise - P.V. Jantuah

PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng, has revealed a recent lottery winning after he staked with the phone number of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

According to him, upon hearing the news of the deputy minister's demise, he decided to stake the lottery using Kumah's phone number.



He claimed to have won, asserting that the numbers associated with the departed hold a unique luck.



“My brother John Kumah’s ghost is a good ghost. When I got to Ashtown yesterday evening, I said, John Kumah, you didn’t inform me before leaving.



“So, I took his telephone number and staked the lotto with it, which I won. The number went through, and I won," he said in an interview with Abusua FM on March 8, 2024.



He revealed that he has heard rumuors suggesting that mortuary numbers also have the potential to yield lottery victories and has expressed his intention to seek for the number and stake as well.



“Someone has told me to go for the mortuary number, and I am going to look for it today. I learned that can also win, by the time I will bid farewell to him, I will have gotten money,” he added.

John Kumah passed away on March 7 at the Suhum Government Hospital.



