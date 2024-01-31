I won my primary because the delegates used their senses to vote for me and not money – Health Minister

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu

Health Minister Hon. Kwaku Agyemang- Manu has disclosed reasons why delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retained him as their parliamentary candidate in the parliamentary primaries.

The Health Minister won the Dormaa Central contest of the New Patriotic Party.



He won with 345 votes against his competitor, who secured 339. With a total of 722 delegates, only 687 voted, with 3 ballots rejected.



The MP said the delegates were not influenced by money, but they used their senses to determine who was more qualified to lead them as a candidate.



He noted that the delegates also thought of the one who was capable of winning the parliamentary election on December 7, 2024.



“I very much believe that the delegates did not vote because of money. They used their senses; they used what they thought should be good for us (NPP). They also thought of the one who has the capacity and capability of winning the parliamentary election for the party.”



He extended gratitude to those who voted for him and those who also voted against him, stressing the need for unity toward victory in 2024.

He said that the party did a lot in its first term and was prepared to sustain the gains; however, the outbreak of COVID-19 and other global factors affected us.



“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to those who voted for me and those who even voted against me. The most important thing is ahead of us. We have a bigger election on December 7. If anyone should tell you that the election will be easy, then the person is a liar.



We were not lucky because right after Nana Addo took over, we were struck with several challenges, but now that the economy has started stabilising, I believe we can break the 8 and win the election with Bawunia. But we cannot be complacent. We have to work extremely hard for the victory to be secured.



For us to work hard, we need all hands on deck.



The philosophy of the party is that, right after primaries, we have to unite and work together in the interest of the party and secure the victory we all want. I believe this is not the first time we have organised primaries in Dormaa, and I know we will talk to ourselves and pursue unity towards victory in 2024.”