‘I won’t accept that lie’ – Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation

Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has reacted to Kennedy Agyapong's recent claim that he gave him GH¢100,000 towards the chairmanship bid of the Northern Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Agyapong said in a recent interview that he had supported Chairman Mohammed A. Baantima Samba's election bid months ago with an amount of GHC 100,000 cedis, an amount that the Assin Central MP said was donated through Aliu Mahama.



Despite giving GH100,000, Samba only acknowledged GH40,000, according to Agyapong.



But in a quick rebuttal on Radio Tamale, the Yendi lawmaker described as a lie, the claim that he had received GH¢100,000.



He explained that Kennedy Agyapong never gave him the said amount, but that he (Farouk) asked the MP to give whatever amount he felt was appropriate. He, however, did not quote any figures.



"The issue is that Kennedy Agyapong never gave me hundred thousand Ghana cedis to give to Samba. He asked me how much he should give to Samba, and I told him whatever he felt he could afford was appropriate.



"I won't accept that lie that he gave me such an amount to give to Samba. I won't deny I do not know him," Farouk stressed.

Agyapong has openly slammed regional executives in the North, North East, and Savannah regions on his tour of the northern regions to campaign for his flagbearership bid for the party.



TWI NEWS



He has spoken in harsh terms about how regional executives are seemingly sabotaging his visit because they are in support of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also rumoured to be interested in becoming flagbearer.



"I was in America. Farouk came to my house. He said I should support Samba. I gave him 100 thousand cedis. After that Samba texted me saying, 'thank you. I got 40 thousand from Farouk.' Now the same man is dirtying me," Agyapong is quoted to have said of the donation.



SARA/PEN