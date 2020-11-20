I won’t allow anyone to pull down my integrity, not even the President – Amidu

Martin Amidu, flanked by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia

The immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has vowed never to allow any person in the country drag his reputation through the mud even if that person is the President of the country.

He made this statement after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, made claims against him which he, Martin Amidu considers being false.



Speaking for the first time after resigning as the Special Prosecutor Martin said, “I promised not to give any press interviews but I am being pushed to speak because of false reports targeted at me. Don’t blame me for speaking up against blatant lies made against me. I would defend my integrity even if it means my death. I will not allow anybody to drag my integrity through the mud, not even the President”.



Kennedy Agyapong recently alleged that Martin Amidu has a medical condition for which he sought for treatment in Germany and that should have disqualified him for the office of the Special Prosecutor in the first place.



The MP alleged that during the vetting process of Martin Amidu, Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central wanted to raise issues about Amidu’s medical records but John Dramani Mahama, the former President advised Ayariga to refrain from that.



Martin Amidu responding to the MP’s claim described Kennedy Agyapong as a chronic liar whose only fortitude was in assassinating the character of others.



“The allegations are false. I do not even know Germany to talk about going for medical treatment over there. I have never had the opportunity to visit Germany let alone visit a medical facility. I gave not been to Germany since my time in PNDC till now. I have my passports and document which you can verify from. Mahama Ayariga is a like a son to my and would have been ostracized from Bawku if he ever made such lie about me. He has no such thing as my records”.

The former Special Prosecutor made these revelations in an audio recording from an Accra based radio station aired on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted from Sefa-Danquah.



He further revealed that the falsehood of him using a government pick up for farming was just what it was, a blatant lie. Martin Amidu motioned he has never owned a farm in his life to talk about visiting it with a government pick up. “I don’t know why the Agyapa deal should lead to rumours about me. I have not had a farm in my life or even entered an office pick up in my life. Why are they peddling lies about me simply because I resigned from a professional duty?” he asked.



He described the attempts of Kennedy Agyapong to ruin him as “Kennedy is a man with lots of money who owns a radio and television stations and I am a poor man with no money who he wants to destroy”.



To him, these attempts will be futile as he, a corruption fighter knows that whenever you try to fight the canker, it also needs to fight back.



Martin Amidu recently resigned from his role as the Special Prosecutor claiming interference in his work from the presidency.



