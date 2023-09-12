I won’t be attending meetings at regional chairman’s residence – S/R NPP secretary explains

NPP flag | File photo

The Savannah Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Issah has announced his decision not to attend any official meeting at the residence of the party’s Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana.

“This has become necessary for my personal safety and security,” the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NPP stated in a letter addressed to the party’s General Secretary.



The Savannah Regional Secretary explained that: “I am of the fair view that my personal safety and security is paramount to the survival of my infant family and by extension the work I do for the NPP. I do not have resources to hire bodyguards to protect me in these difficult times.

“But I can better serve the party if I am alive and safe; the reason for my decision not to go to the house of the Residence of the Regional Chairman henceforth.”



He added the party has a Regional Secretariat with a conference room, where the meeting can be held, alternatively, “we can always secure facilities in the Capital for our meetings if the need be.”