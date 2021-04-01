I won’t comment on Ablakwa’s resignation – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament has declined to comment on the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Following the resignation of Ablakwa and other developments, Haruna Iddrisu held a press conference on Wednesday, March 31 to address the issues.



He was asked to comment on the specific issue of Ablakwa’s resignation but the Daily Graphic reports that Haruna parried the question.



Instead, the MP for Tamale South chose to reaffirm his determination to resolve what he calls to be a storm.



"The parliament organ [minority] led by me currently will do what is needful to work in tandem with the party to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party into victory into 2024.

“Whatever storm it is, we will weather it. I'm fully in charge, I'm Minority Leader this morning [and] I've just engaged with the party leadership and council of elders, no further comment on someone resigning or not."



Ablakwa’s shocking resignation from the committee is according to the former Member of Parliament for Kumbugu, Ras Mubarak, a vote-of-no-confidence in the leadership of the Minority MPs.



‘Sammy Ablakwa’s resignation is a vote-of-no-confidence in the Haruna Iddisu-led Minority in Parliament,’ he stressed.



He further added that ‘I am not surprised. I know that in the Minority, there are men and women of integrity. I’m sure you heard Adongo distance himself from the [approval]. What Ablakwa has done is courageous, he and the other minority MPs’.