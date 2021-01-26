I won’t glorify group in NDC seeking my dismissal - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says the campaign by some group in his party to destroy his political destiny is rather leading him to greatness in no time.

The Chief Executive Officer for Atta Mills Institute said that even though he will not glorify the group seeking his dismissal, he added that the motive of some people to oust him from the NDC started from President Mills’ era as they wanted to hire him to insult President Rawlings.



“I am not going to glorify the group seeking my dismissal from the NDC. I will not talk about that one. From the era of President Mills, some people within the NDC sought to destroy me and so they wanted to hire me to insult President Rawlings so that President Mills will sack me from the Presidency,” he narrated.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former NDC Deputy Chief Scribe maintained that he will not comment on the petition by a group in the party to expel him as the agenda reminds him of the prophecy of President Mills about how he will reach heights if he manages himself well.



“President Mills prophesied into my life that some people in the party know where I am going politically and they want to destroy me before my time. He said that my greatness will be beyond his greatness if I manage myself well in this country . . . ” he said.

He stressed that nothing can stand in the way of his greatness after having worked with President Rawlings, President Mills and can get the honour of going to President Kufuor’s house as well as levelling up with President Akufo-Addo to do the Asomdwee Park.



He reiterated that he is now on the level of a Statesman.



“That prophecy has been confirmed after my 50th birthday, I have realised that my greatness is now about to unfold in this republic but I will enjoy it in service to God and country and nobody can truncate my destiny,” he said.



“We will commit ourselves to the 'Better Ghana Agenda'; we will clean up the politics . . . ”, he indicated.