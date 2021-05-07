I won’t go hungry even if I’m sacked from Angel FM – Captain Smart

Captain Smart known in real life as Godsbrain Blessed Smart has revealed that he is not bothered about being sacked from Angel FM by the owner of the company, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to him, he is not a lazy man and will survive even if he is sacked from the media entity by Kwaku Oteng.



He made this known when he spoke to Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show Thursday.



“If Kweku Oteng says he cannot work with me again, Praise God, I will leave and will never get hungry because I’m not a lazy person, Yes my brain works. So I called Doc and he said people in government are calling him and the government is using the Ghana Revenue Authority because they say I talk too much.

I asked why and he said he was told that I said that Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanteng and the IGP are fools. I then asked whether I said it on air and he said yes on air then I told him that I can say whatever but to insult the elderly is not part of my training,” he claimed



Captain Smart said he asked that evidence is provided he will resign from the company and apologise to the people he slandered but Kwaku Oteng asked that he excuses himself from the show in order so the pressure from the government will reduce.



