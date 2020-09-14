General News

I won’t hound people out of office like Akufo-Addo – Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has promised never to hound appointees out of office like President Nana Akufo-Addo has done to the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo, if he wins the December elections.

According to Mr Mahama, the action of the Akufo-Addo government is unfortunate, stating that such a move will never happen in a future NDC government.



“I’m not going to hound anybody out of office. I’ve never done and I’ll never do,” Mr Mahama said in an interview on Class FM on Monday.



He also slammed the Akufo-Addo for justifying the removal of Mr Domelovo on a wrong precedence that happened the erstwhile President John Mills administration.

“I think the action by the President is wrong…he tries to base it on the precedence of President Mills but the point is, if something is wrong, you cannot use it as the basis of precedence and do the wrong thing”, he argued.



“So, the Auditor-General’s office is defined in the Constitution and the Constitution tries to give the Auditor-General autonomy in terms of his work; like EOCO, like CHRAJ, like the Chief Justice, the Electoral Commission Chair, those constitutional bodies and, so, it’s not in the power of the President to ask the Auditor-General to go on leave.



“If you do that, the precedence set tries to indicate that the President also has the power to ask the Electoral Commission Chair to take their accumulated leave or to ask the Chief Justice to take their accumulated leave, and, so, I think that he was hounded out of office.”

