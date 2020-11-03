I won’t involve celebrities in my campaign – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama who is also the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced his decision to refrain from seeking political endorsements from celebrities.

He believes the continual roping in of renowned entertainment personalities into active politics impact negatively on their careers.



Per the former president’s observations and experiences, the Ghanaian style of politics fails to accommodate the diverse political opinions of persons in positions of influence.



The former president made this known while responding to recent endorsement of the second term bid of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by musicians, Sarkodie and Samini.

According to him, “Musicians will make music for you and all that but it doesn’t really amount to an endorsement, we don’t understand some of these things. In Ghana when a musician makes music for you or a political party then he comes against a lot of antipathy from the supporters of the other party, that shouldn’t be the case.”



Making his stance on the issue clear, he said “In this particular campaign I’ve tried to discourage as much as possible getting celebrities involved in our campaign because it leads to a distraction of their careers.”



“if you noticed, I haven’t gone around with celebrities and musicians because our politics does not understand those things and so I don’t have any antipathy or anger with anybody who endorses anyone…I won’t get musicians and celebrities deeply involved in my campaign because I don’t want to affect their careers, people will misinterpret it…” John Mahama added.