I won't resign as MP - Governs Agbodza after comments on 1.3 million Ofankor district hospital

The Member of Parliament for Abaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has explained why he is not going to resign as a Member of Parliament after promising to do so on live TV.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, during a panel discussion, on Good Morning Ghana programme, Governs Agbodza said that Vice President Bawumia, after telling Ghanaians that the government of former President John Dramani Mahama was constructing hospitals at an inflated cost, is now constructing hospitals at a cost far greater than that of Mahama.



Dr. Kabiru Mahama retorted, saying that Agbodza’s statement was not true because hospitals were being constructed at a far lesser cost under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Mahamudu Bawumia government.



He went on to cite an example of a 150-bed unit at Ofankor District Hospital, which was constructed at a cost of not more than $1.5 million.



But the NDC MP said that the example given by Bawumia’s aide cannot be true and went on to promise that he will resign as an MP if he can prove that a 150-bed unit was constructed at a cost less than $1.5 million.



Dr. Mahama then pulled a story from GhanaWeb proving that a 150-bed unit at Ofankor District Hospital was built for less than $1.5 million.

Exactly a week later, on November 22, 2022, the MP on "Good Morning Ghana," as he usually is on Tuesdays, explained why he was not going to resign despite the ‘evidence’ given by Bawumia’s advisor.



He said that pronouncements made by Vice President Bawumia and Dr. Kabiru Mahama about the said health facility were false because the facility at Ofankor was not a district hospital but a health centre.



He also stated that the African Development Bank (ADB), which provided funding for the health facility, classified it as a health center rather than a hospital.



“The question is has ADB built a 150 bed unit hospital (at Ofankor)? … that is a calculated lie. If you go to the ADB website, you will see every project they have done in this country.



He went on to read a document by the government that listed some projects that had been completed and it indicated “a health centre at Ofankor not a district hospital at Ofankor”.

“So, where exactly did the vice president get this idea about a 150-bed district hospital,” he added.



IB/BOG