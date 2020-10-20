I won’t sack Martin Amidu if I win – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has served notice he will not interfere with the work of the special prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in the likely event that he wins the 2020 elections.

Mr. Mahama said the role of the special prosecutor is important in the fight against corruption hence he will allow the office to continue to function since it was set up by an act of Parliament.



To this end, he noted that he will warn his appointees not to mess with Mr. Amidu because he will give him space to execute his responsibilities effectively.



Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, the former President said the current NPP administration is making it difficult for the Special prosecutor to function effectively.



“If we come, we leave the office of the Special Prosecutor to work freely, we will maintain it because it was established by Parliament. And the point is I will warn my appointees against messing with him (Amidu) because, if he gets hold of any of them for corruption, I cannot intervene. And that should be the attitude of a President towards corruption,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the December 7 elections said.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana was established after an act of the Parliament passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill in 2017.

The office serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level whether they be in public or private sector



The Government intended to lessen the burden on existing anti-corruption agencies and remove the institutional roadblocks that exist as hindrances to the fight against corruption. With the end result being to make anti-corruption agencies in the country more effective at discharging their duties.



In addition, government experts have expressed the ineffectiveness of the Attorney-General as an effective prosecution and law enforcement tool in the fight against corruption because the appointment and dismissal of the Attorney-General is determined by the president.



Therefore, the Office of the special prosecutor serves as the autonomous body to handle sensitive cases which the Attorney General will otherwise be ineffective at handling.



Amidu is the first to hold the position of a special prosecutor.