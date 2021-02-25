I won’t take coronavirus vaccine - Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin

A former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports during the erstwhile Mahama Administration, Joseph Yamin, has joined some Ghanaians kicking against the Covid-19 vaccines saying, he will not risk his life by getting vaccinated.

His comment comes after Ghana received its first batch of covid-19 vaccines Wednesday, February 24 2021.



About 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) were received by the Health Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu together with a delegation under the Health Ministry.

Speaking on Atinka AM Drive hosted by Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, on Thursday, Joseph Yamin alleged that the vaccines might have some adverse effects on Ghanaians who take the shots, adding that the assurance by the Food and Drugs Authority is not enough.



The controversial politician said his fears follow concerns raised by some respected international health experts who claim some persons developed some negative reactions after taking the vaccine.