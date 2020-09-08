Politics

‘I wonder why NPP shouldn’t be called Abandoned Project Party(APP)’ – Ofosu-Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, says the ruling NPP deserves to be called “Abandoned Project Party” instead of maintaining its current name.

For him, the Abandoned Project Party(APP) is most suitable for the ruling NPP and wonders why it should not be called APP on the back of the spectacle of abandoned projects seen under this government including Mahama’s E-block schools.



Speaking at the launch of the NDC 2020 manifesto titled “The People’s Manifesto”, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo asked Ghanaians to give his party the mandate and hold them to strict account of the things that will be presented in their manifesto.

He reiterated that it’s manifesto being launched was a social contract the NDC is presenting to the people of this country.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its 2020 manifesto Monday, September 7, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.