I worked for Asantehene; how can you say I’m ‘wayside lawyer’ - Maurice Ampaw slams Ashanti Chief

Maurice Ampaw (L) says he worked for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on (R) in 2012

Maurice Ampaw, a renowned private legal practitioner, has threatened to take legal action against an Ashanti chief who allegedly made derogatory comments against him during a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council to discuss comments he (Ampaw) made against the chiefs.

Speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Maurice Ampaw expressed his displeasure about the chief’s description of his legal profession.



He indicated that the chief had no right to describe him as a ‘wayside lawyer’ because he has been a lawyer of good standing for over 25 years and has even provided service to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The lawyer added that the said chief had discredited him and he is considering taking legal action against him (the Ashanti Chief).



“One of them asked whether I was a lawyer in a car. Go to social media and see how that chief addressed me, that he does not know the kind of lawyer, I am.



“You’ve insulted me… you’re looking for me but you do not even give me the chance to defend myself. You sat in your palace and insulted me, rubbishing my credentials, my reputation,” he said in the Twi dialect.



He added, “I can sue that chief in court… it is an option, I’m considering it. I’m a year of 25 years standing – high moral standard, proven integrity - I don’t have any misconduct and I’m competent enough. I educated the whole of Ghana in 2012/13 if he doesn’t know. I worked for the Otumfuo in 2012/13”.

He went on to narrate who the Otumfuo sent to personally hand the project to him.



“The Otumfuo sent the Tepahene to come for me in Accra for the good work I did, Otumfuo gave me an assignment and I went and performed. The chief is saying I’m a gutter (sic), meanwhile, I have not even appeared before them. He has already prejudged me.”



The Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday asked the controversial lawyer to appear before them on Monday, January 29, 2024, following his outburst which sought to denigrate some chiefs in the Ashanti region.



Lawyer Ampaw who hosts a show on Accra-based Wontumi TV/Radio is said to have made derogatory remarks about chiefs in Ashanti saying “Some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are corrupt and womanizers”.



Watch his remarks below:





