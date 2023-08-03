I would be the first to support a coup – Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, has said he would support the military in Ghana if they decide to take over the country's leadership.

According to him, Ghana is already living under a dictatorship under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, which is worse than any of the military dictatorships the country has had in the past.



Odike, who made these remarks in a Kofi TV interview aired on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, added that President Akufo-Addo is destroying the country to the point where the only remaining clean water body, the Volta Lake, is now being affected by illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



“Ankobra was earmarked for hydro energy generation; Pra, Offin, all these big water bodies have been destroyed.



“No, they have reached the Akosombo dam. Ehh! Kofi, if there is a coup today, we would support it. I’m saying that if a soldier pulls out a gun today, I would be the first person to support it,” he said in Twi.



He added that, like any military dictatorship, the Akufo-Addo government is going after people and destroying their businesses.

Odike asked that if Ghana were a democracy, “can Akufo-Addo surround himself with his family members? Would he tell the 31 million Ghanaians that whether we like it or not, he would build a cathedral?”



TWI NEWS



Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







