I would hate to be a youth of Ghana – Nunoo Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana Armed Forces Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

The former Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana Armed Forces Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has said that he would hate to be a youth in Ghana due to abject poverty that ostensibly stares in the face of the future for the youth.

He has expressed fear for the youth and has stressed that the youth has no future due to the high level of corruption in the country.



Nunoo-Mensah speaking in an interview on Yen Sempa show on Onua Fm on Friday June 4 said he always weep for the youth because the future is bleak for them.



He is livid at high level of indiscipline among the youth and the fact that the youth is eager to be rich overnight without working for it.



The former member of the Provisional National Defence Council government which overthrew the government of Dr. Hilla Limann in 1981 censured successive governments for failing to plan well for the future of Ghana.

He has stressed that no system in Ghana is working to combat corruption, indiscipline and other illegal activities hence the high rate of crime in Ghana.



Nunoo-Mensah however asserted that public officials and people in government have handicapped the system to enable them embezzle public funds.



He told the host Kwame Tutu that the youth has to rise up and take bull by the horns and compel leadership to fix the system for the betterment of their future.



He thus stated that the situation is getting out of hand and if care is not taking it would generate to an uproar which could disturb the peace of Ghana.