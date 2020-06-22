General News

I would have been dead if the 'fake' pastors had any power - Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has admitted that he would have been a dead man if the fake pastors he has exposed were powerful.

According to him, the pastors have no power but only ride on the situation’s people go through and fear to extort money from them.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning Agenda on Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, the MP stated that, "In the course of my investigations I realised that none of them has power. They capitalise on people’s situations, especially the women, pump fear into them to extract money from them.”



He alleged that when the women go with their problems to the pastors they end up sleeping with them.



“Some of them even sleep with the women before they go to church. Obinim sleeps with a woman and picks the sperm with white handkerchief before going to church. Badu Kobi allegedly slept with one lady who died after he had an affair with her, used a white handkerchief to wipe her and the lady kept it for washing which brought a misunderstanding between them and she later died because the pastor warned her no to speak about it and she did,” he said.



For Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that he has slept with almost all the women in his church.

He also alleged that after exposing them, Nigel Gaisie contracted and paid some thugs GHS10,000 to kill him physically, adding that if they had any powers they would have killed him spiritually instead of coming physical.



Meanwhile, he stated that he will send about three or four of the fake pastors to jail.



For the pastors he has not exposed, in the likes of Owusu Bempah and Rev. Obofour, he stated that he has not had any solid information about them to expose them, explaining that he ensures his source of investigations are authentic before he brings them out to avoid any form of embarrassment.



“If you have information about Obofour bring it, I will not cover it. For Owusu Bempeh all those who have come have not said anything about him that needs to be exposed. One thing about them is that they were all buying stolen cars,” he said.



He also noted that the solution to the canker is education, stating that creating much awareness will deter people from going to these fake pastors to be duped.

