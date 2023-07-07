I would have stopped worshipping God if Agyinasare 'obeyed' Nogokpo – Prophet Emmanuel Agyei

Pastor Emmanuel Adjei, General Overseer of the Prophetic Prayer Palace International

Pastor Emmanuel Adjei, the General Overseer of the Prophetic Prayer Palace International, has expressed his views on the recent controversy surrounding Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's statement about Nogokpo, a traditional shrine in the Volta Region.

Pastor Adjei maintained that he would have been disappointed and even considered quitting his service to God if Archbishop Agyinasare had accepted an invitation from the Nogokpo traditional council.



“I was in Canada when I heard the story, I think the people were extremists. They went too much. He came out and made a statement. He’s been in ministry for years. He has a track record. He is not a man that creates controversies. He has a good track record.



“Now he slips and makes a statement and now he comes back to the same location and retracts, I think it should die there. You overstretch the issues, why, do you have personal interests? I think it should die there.



“I said if the Archbishop had gone to Nogokpo, I would have stopped worshipping God. Because I will feel so ashamed, and disappointed because we see him as a father, we see him as a mentor and a leader. Now you leave our territory and go there, I’ll feel very disappointed,” 3news.com quoted him to have said.



During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public. In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.



The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within 15-days, accusing him of making derogatory statements about Nogokpo, referring to it as the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region."



The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.



They emphasized the historical significance of Nogokpo, highlighting how Ghana's first President, Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, sought divine assistance from the Thunder Deity, Torgbui Zakadza, during the struggle for independence.

