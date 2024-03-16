News

I would take a First Class over US$1m - First-year UCC student explains

Sat, 16 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has explained why he would choose a First Class in his studies over US$1 million dollars.

In a random on-campus interview by a content creator, the unnamed male student was asked about how his studies were progressing since the semester started.

He confirmed that he was a Level-100 Procurement Chain Management and that at UCC, "there is pressure," because only the second day into his studies, he got a zero in an unannounced quiz in African Studies.

Then came the question of a First Class or a million dollars:

Content creator: Between one million dollars and First Class, which one would you choose?

Student: One million dollars and First Class? I would take the First Class.

Content creator: Why?

Student: Because it (First Class) can earn me that one million dollars. The money doesn't really give you satisfaction, when you have money, you behave someway...….." he added.

Watch a video of their exchange below:



