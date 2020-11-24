I would’ve had 2 kids by now if I were in bed with govt - Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa and Nana Akufo-Addo

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa has vehemently refuted the accusation that she’s pandering to the whims of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the discharge of her duties.

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has on many occasions questioned her neutrality going into the December 7 general elections, accusing her of being in bed with the government.



But responding to the accusation at a training program for the media in Accra, Mrs. Jean Mensah stated that the charge against her is outright untruth and baseless.

“If I’ve been in bed with government I’m sure I would have had two children by now because it’s been two years. But I think transparency, transparency, transparency, that is why we try our best to open up and therefore even if the President was your uncle or father there’s absolutely nothing you can do.



She added: “From the start to the end, from registration where you provide political parties with 21 days notice before you start to enable them send their officers to the field to monitor, and indeed even the centres have to be gazetted and provided to them. So you cannot add one centre and you cannot take away one centre, all these must be gazetted and made public and we share it with them. They have their agents on the field and the system that has been built is to the extent that every day the system gives a print out an end of day report from the machine.”