I wouldn’t have contested if Asiedu Nketiah wanted to continue – Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the newly elected General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that he only decided to contest because the former occupant of the position, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, decided to quit.

In explaining his reason, the one-time Ketu South Member of Parliament said he is the kind of person who supports people he believes are fit for particular roles even if from the background.



But that with Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to leave the General Secretaryship and contest for the Chairmanship, he believed it was time to step up and take the activities of that office to the next level.



“For me, I think he had done a fantastic job as a General Secretary and if he was minded to continue, why not? I would have stayed behind to see how best we can help.



“But once it is that he indicated that he was not going to go again, I believed the soul of this party required a certain pedigree and I feel that by the very combination of the background that I have, I can actually step in there and hold it to the level and actually I believe that I can take it to the next level,” he added in a Citi TV interview on December 19.

He went on to compare how his credentials and that of Asiedu Nketiah at the time of coming into the job were similar: both had worked as stockbrokers and later as Members of Parliament, he pointed out.



Fifi Kwetey beat Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah to become General Secretary whiles Asiedu Nketiah also prevailed over three other contenders including then Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to win the chairmanship.



