IAWPA launches International Women of Peace Award to honour outstanding contributions to global peace

Source: IAWPA-GHANA

The International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA-GHANA) has unveiled the prestigious International Women of Peace Award, recognizing exceptional women who have significantly contributed to promoting peace, justice, equality, and human rights on a global scale. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the IAWPA-GHANA headquarters in Accra.

The International Women of Peace Award is bestowed upon individuals who have displayed extraordinary leadership, courage, and dedication in resolving conflicts, advocating for social justice, empowering marginalized communities, and promoting non-violent solutions to complex issues. Recipients of this esteemed award are often activists, peacemakers, humanitarians, and champions of women's rights who have demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in challenging circumstances.



According to IAWPA-GHANA, the award aims to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have worked tirelessly to build bridges, foster dialogue, and promote understanding among diverse cultures and communities. By honoring these women, the International Women of Peace Award seeks to inspire others to emulate their example and become catalysts for positive change in their own societies.



The initiative also serves to raise awareness about the pivotal role that women play in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts globally. It underscores the invaluable contributions of women in creating a more just, peaceful, and equitable world for all.

The inaugural International Women of Peace Award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Mother's Day, May 12th, 2024, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall. The event promises to be a momentous occasion celebrating the unwavering dedication and achievements of women in advancing the cause of peace and justice worldwide.



In conclusion, the International Women of Peace Award symbolizes a profound gesture of recognition and appreciation for the outstanding contributions of women in promoting peace and justice. It serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging individuals to strive towards a more harmonious and equitable global community.