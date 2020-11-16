IBM&J graduates 50 students in Tamale

A section of the graduates at the ceremony

The Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J), Tamale learning centre, has held its maiden graduation ceremony during which 50 students graduated with Higher National Diploma in Communication Studies.

The ceremony was used to matriculate 31 new students, comprising 12 females and 19 males, to pursue a two-year Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies programme.



The graduation was on the theme: "Strategic Communication: A Tool for a Peaceful Election and Coexistence."



Mr Charles Ayendago, Registrar, IBM&J, Tamale learning centre, who spoke during the event on Saturday, said the school was making progress as a number of its alumni were chalking successes in their various endeavours.



Mr Ayendago said, "We have the firm conviction that within the next five years, the school will blossom into a great institution of higher learning for communication and media studies."

Dr Peter Attafuah, Northern Regional Director of Education, who was the guest of honour, urged journalists to be strategic in their communication as the country approached next month's general election.



Dr Attafuah said "Ghana is us and we are Ghana. We should endeavour to preach peace and tolerance in the media landscape available to us."



Mr Philip Forjour Owusu, Director of IBM&J, Kumasi advised the graduands and matriculants to be good ambassadors of the school by demonstrating excellence, hard work and competence in the field of work.



Miss Francisca Sagoe, who emerged the overall best student, expressed optimism that the knowledge they acquired was enough to make a difference in the media, adding "Certificates alone are not enough but our ability to replicate what is in the certificates will set us apart."