IBM Petroleum named fastest growing oil and gas company of the year

IBM has been honored

IBM Petroleum Limited has been crowned the Best Growing Oil and Gas Company of the Year Award at the 9th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The tremendous award is in recognition of the company's dedication and commitment to building the Oil and Gas industry as well as providing a highly respected personality advocating for best practices in the Energy sector.



Speaking to the media after receiving the all-important honour, Managing Director, Michael Owusu Asiedu was extremely grateful to God, his clients and vendors all across the country and beyond.



He especially thanked the committed staff and partners for their unflinching support always over the years.



" It was a tough journey looking back I would say but Firstly, I would like to say a big thank you to God Almighty for answering our prayers and the organisers for putting up such credible events. I am really grateful ", he said.



The Ghana Oil and Gas Awards organised by Exodus Communications Limited in Partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and Graphic News Plus is a platform for the Oil and Gas industry to demonstrate and celebrate the advances made in key areas of environmental stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility and health and safety.

This year's event was a fun-filled event with lots of exceptional performances from Comedian Hogan, God's Gift Brass Band and many others and also a perfect opportunity to raise the profile of stakeholders within the context of this important industry, gain peer recognition and further heighten visibility with a professional audience.



IBM lifted 62, 954,500 litres in 2021 against 44, 329,000 litres in 2020 and 71,284,500 litres as at September 2022.



The company grew its market share from 1.12in 2020 to 1.41 in 2021 and 1.80% as of September 2022.



In 2021 December IBM was listed NPA among the best 20 performing OMCs. IBM was listed as number 16. As of the second quarter of 2022 IBM has risen to the 11th position.



The company has about 58 fuel outlets across the country.