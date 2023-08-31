ICGC celebrates founder, Pastor Mensa Otabil who clocks 64

Dr Mensa Otabil was born on August 30, 1959

Members of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) on Wednesday, August 30, flooded both social and traditional media to celebrate their founder, Dr. Mensa Otabil.

Dr Mensa Otabil popularly described as the “teacher of God’s word” celebrated his 64 birthday yesterday.



Following this, many of them in social media posts extolled the exemplary leadership of Dr. Mensa Otabil.



For instance, the presiding pastor of the ICGC New Wine Temple, Reverend Albert Ocran expressed his gratitude to him.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY PASTOR MENSA OTABIL! May your years ahead of you be greater than your past. #WeAreICGC pic.twitter.com/TAO68tPoUT — ICGC Worldwide (@icgcworldwide) August 31, 2023





