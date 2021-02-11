IDeL enforces coronavirus safety protocols at study centres

Study centers were visited to observe the level of compliance to all coronavirus safety protocols

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

The Management of Institute of Distance and e-Learning (IDeL) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has begun visiting all study centres to observe at first hand, the level of compliance to all safety protocols outlined by UEW management and Ghana Health Service.

This came to light when the Director of IDeL, Prof. Francis Owusu Mensah, on Saturday, 6th and Sunday, 7th February 2021, went on working visit to some study centres across the country.



He expressed delight and satisfaction with what he had observed so far on his visit.



Prof. Owusu Mensah said UEW had lunched Covid-19 task force that will be going around campuses and study centres to ensure that safety protocols were being adhered to.



According to him, this will complement the already existing task force at the host institutions of IDeL.



He said: "As a director of IDeL, I have to be going round study centres to ascertain how the safety protocols are being observed and I will be round every study centre."



He urged the administrators and study centre coordinators to enforce the rules to the latter.

According to him, the task force is made up of Deans, Directors, Heads of Department and students’ leadership.



His first visit took him to Winneba study centre as they say charity begins at home. He later visited the Cape Coast and Sekondi Takoradi study centres.



The day two visit also took him to Kosoa and some study centres in Greater Accra.



In his entire visit, he used the opportunity to interact with study centres coordinators, administrators, tutors and students urging them to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.



So far Ghana's Covid 19 cases continue to surge with some schools reporting Covid-19 cases, with the latest figures coming from a private school in Akosombo in the Asuoagaman District of the Eastern Region. Forty-four school children who tested positive have been isolated for treatment at the moment.

