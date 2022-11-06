IFIC 2022: IFRIG launches annual Islamic finance conference

IFRIG logo

The Islamic Finance Research Institute, Ghana, IFRIG; have announced the date for the 2022 edition of their annual Islamic Finance International Conference, IFIC.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, Hall n Accra will host the third edition of the annual Islamic finance forum slated for December 4.



This was contained in a press release that formally announced the conference which is under the theme: "Strengthening Financial Inclusion through Ethical Financing."



IFIC 2022 will bring together Islamic finance experts from Ghana, the West African subregion and beyond to continue sharing perspectives on the importance of Islamic Banking and Finance for the wider socio-economic good of Ghana specifically and the global economy.



According to Shaibu Ali (PhD), director of the institute, IFRIG is poised to build on the successes of the last two editions to continue its advocacy and practical steps towards the establishment of ethical finance in Ghana.



“Time they say flies, this is the third edition of this conference and the second IFIC because the first edition was called the Islamic Finance Forum, IFF.

"With IFIC 2022, we will look to consolidate the gains made and share the progress that we have made as an institute with patrons.”



Guests expected to speak at the conference include Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar and Alhaji Attahiru Maccido from Nigeria; former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku; Prof. John Gatsi of the School of Business, UCC and Justice Abdulai Esq.



Participation in the day-long programme is strictly by invitation.



About IFRIG



IFRIG is first and foremost, a research institution focused on the Islamic Banking and Finance ecosystem in the country and across the continent.

"Our efforts currently pivoted in the area of research, advocacy and capacity building has the medium to long term aspirations of leveraging on research to usher Ghana into an incremental adaptation of Islamic finance – banking and insurance," a post on their website read.







