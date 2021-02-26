IGBTQI: I haven’t seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow – Haruna

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu has rejected activities of homosexuals in the country.

He said he has never seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow.



He said this when the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts & Culture Dr Mohammed Awal told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that the cultural values in Ghana frown on homosexuality.



Dr Awal said on Thursday, February 25 that those values will be enforced strictly against such practices in the country.



Mr Iddrisu had told him during the vetting “I haven’t seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow.”



“There’s a significant development in our culture today about lesbianism and gays and you are a true Muslim.



“I want to know where you [Dr Awal] stand because where I stand is that I find it immoral and dehumanising and not in the context of any Ghanaian culture for a man to be relating to a man, and a woman to be relating to a woman.

“I know where Prof Mike Oquaye stands strongly. He’s anti-lesbianism and gay. As a leader of this house, he stated that publicly; and as a reverend.”



In answer, Dr Awal said “I think Ghana’s religious practices frown on lesbianism and that is how it is. The cultural values do not accept it.



“Mr Chairman, we will enforce our cultural values, respect our cultural practices.”



An office in Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra which was being operated by Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) in Kwabenya has been closed down by the Police on Wednesday, February 24.



TV3’s Stanley Nii Blewu who witnessed the closure of the office reported that the landlord had said the occupants were no longer using the office for the original purpose of which they rented it.