IGP Dampare, Black Sherif, #iWillVote4JM and other topics dominate social media conversations

Over the past few days, GhanaWeb has been updating you on the hot topics and issues in the trends on social media.

Today, we are back with another set of trending issues Ghanaians can’t stop talking about.



These topics range from IGP George Akuffo Dampare, John Dramani Mahama, Black Sherif, among others.



Read more to find out why netizens are discussing these and others.



IGP Dampare



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is trending number one on Twitter over a freshly-leaked video where the police boss is accused of paying GH¢10,000 to Bugri Naabu by a yet-to-be-identified voice in the video.



However, Bugri Naabu is heard in the video insisting that he is rather paid by the police service, and not IGP Dampare, for his role as an informant.



Below are some tweets on IGP Dampare





????Supt Asare is siding with COP Alex Mensah’s suspicion that the IGP Dampare and Bugri Naabu connived to secretly record their conversation? ????He has promised more disturbing details which he is willing to provide in-camera.



This matter chop hot. Where do we go from here? pic.twitter.com/NN5QWEwWNJ — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) September 4, 2023

Bugri Naabu Caught on camera fighting over an alleged contract Money from IGP Dampare. This may affirm what COP Mensah said that the IGP and Bugri Naabu set him and the other officers up. pic.twitter.com/4PhfgqOlqx — Afia Manu Oppong (@manu_afia) September 8, 2023

Darling boy IGP Dampare and Bugri Naabu exposed big time. Some of us Ghanaians thought IGP Dampare was the messiah of the Ghana police when he was appointed as IGP in 2021, but these secret leaked videos and audios are saying otherwise.



Bugri Naabu



IGP Dampare pic.twitter.com/DZd0FNJ6h2 — Dauda bisiu Muntaka (@DBisiu) September 8, 2023

Black Sherif is trending back-to-back this week for the overwhelming strides he has made in the Ghanaian and international music industry.

Again, Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best International Flow category for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



Last weekend, Black Sherif won the Best West African Artiste during the Headies Awards ceremony in Atlanta, USA.



Here some tweets about Black Sherif





Black Sherif has been nominated in the Best International Flow Category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/FIsn2zEcmU — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) September 7, 2023

so Vinicius Jnr used black Sherif’s song (simmer down) in his video & it’s sooo relatable ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RlzAFhXLNm — Sheila Irene ???? (@abena_mooley) September 8, 2023

International sensation Black Sherif (@blacksherif_ ) makes a debut visit to the Empire distribution and publishing label in San Francisco ????????



This marks his inaugural trip to the label responsible for distributing his music. pic.twitter.com/oVJuBShDYs — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) September 6, 2023

The third leading topic is Twene Jonas. Twene Jonas is a controversial social media influencer who ruthlessly compares Ghana to foreign countries.



He is trending as there happens to be another influencer who is barking up the same tree Twene Jonas did.



Read some tweets on Twene Jonas here





Low budget Twene Jonas ????????????pic.twitter.com/OPbmDcXLuK — Wₒₙdₑᵣ ???????????????? (@Wonderboy910) September 8, 2023

The whole world ebi Twene Jonas wey he be guy guy ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8A5lmSU4bK — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) September 7, 2023

charley why Twene Jonas go talk Firestick matter falaaa like that ???????? pic.twitter.com/nfrQgNRxpc — AFiA DiMPLË (@Afia_Dimple) September 6, 2023

#iWillVote4JM is also another hot topic on Twitter. This hashtag happens to have been generated by lovers and followers of former President John Dramani Mahama in support of his second coming.

Followers are tweeting this hashtag to trumpet the qualities of John Dramani Mahama.



These are some tweets on #iWillVote4JM





#iWillVote4JM because he has experience and has done some before. pic.twitter.com/bIavFcHYxR — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 8, 2023

Ghana must get honest and trustworthy leader not a liar. This is why #iWillVote4JM pic.twitter.com/JRfu9cLSwR — POLITICAL ABOKYI ???? (@SamuelAbokyi1) September 8, 2023

