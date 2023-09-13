2
News

IGP Dampare, Shatta Wale, Bugri Naabu and other topics set social media on fire

Copy Of Copy Of Thumbnail Templates Ghanaweb Ty.png IGP George Akuffo Dampare, Bugri Naabu and Shatta Wale

Wed, 13 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Making the trends today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, are a lot of social issues, celebrities and public officers including Shatta Wale, IGP Dampare and Bugri Naabu.

GhanaWeb is ready to provide you with all the juice and information on why social media users are talking about these people and topics..

Below are more of the issues setting the conversation on X

Bugri Naabu

Bugri Naabu continues to set tongues wagging for his involvement in the leaked IGP audio currently under probe by a seven-member parliamentary committee.

Chief Bugri Naabu appears before the committee again today, Wednesday, September 13 to assist with the ongoing investigations on the leaked audio.

Here are some tweets on Bugri Naabu







Shatta Wale

Fans of Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale are hailing the musician for the feats he has achieved through out his musical career.

Shatta Wale’s fans are trending their idol on X for paving the way for many artistes to be recognised.

Below are some tweets on Shatta Wale





Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare has gained social media traction for his responses during the parliamentary probe of the leaked audio about his ousting.

IGP Dampare during the committee hearing on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, dispelled a number of the allegations levelled against him by COP Alex Mensah, Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi.

Read some tweets on IGP Damprae below





BAJ/AW

