IGP Dampare 'denies' Bugri Naabu

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (right) and Bugri Naabu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has categorically stated that he has no working relationship with the former Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

The IGP is accused of working with the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP to record a leaked tape of an alleged plot to oust him from office by some senior police officers.



The two police officers who were captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L Asare, have stated publicly that they have intelligence that the IGP worked with Burgi Naabu to record the tape.



They alleged that Bugri Naabu has a good relationship with Dr Dampare. They claimed that the former NPP chairman informed the IGP of their meeting and the IGP sent some police officers to set up his office to record them.



But speaking at a public hearing on the tape by a special committee of parliament on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the IGP indicated that no such thing happened.



Asked whether he had a working relationship with Bugri Naabu, Dr Dampare answered, “Honourable chair, I don’t have a working relationship with him”.



