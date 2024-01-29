IGP Dampare hasn’t shown any interest in my case - ACP Agordzo

ACP Agordzo and IGP Dampare

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, who was recently acquitted in a high-profile treason case, has expressed disappointment in the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for not showing any interest in his legal ordeal.

Dr. Agordzo, who faced charges of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason and high treason, revealed that during his five-year trial, he expected support from IGP Dampare, especially as he was in charge of police welfare at the time.



Agordzo made these remarks during an interview on TV3 on Sunday, January 28, 2024.



However, according to Agordzo, IGP Dampare has not demonstrated any interest in his case, neither during his tenure overseeing police welfare nor in his current role as the head of the Ghana Police Service.



“Yes, because you asked me about my welfare at the time and he (Dampare) was in charge of welfare and I expected him to… today, he is IGP and when he became IGP, at least, he hasn’t shown any interest in my case.



“I will rather we reserve this particular topic for another day and I can assure you that if you that if you decided to give me a whole interview on police reforms, the current situation in Ghana, I’ll speak to it but for now.

"To just make a comment or two on it, I would rather not comment on the current situation,” 3news.com quoted him to have said during the interview.



The High Court convicted six out of nine alleged coup plotters for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



The Court, however, acquitted Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The six convicted for plotting a coup have been sentenced to death by hanging.



The six persons, including three soldiers, are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased) and ACP Dr. Agordzo together with eight others were charged variously on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason and high treason.



