IGP, POMAB take Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative to Assin Kruwa

The IGP engaging in a fun time with the school children

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management board on Friday took the Snatch Them Young Police Initiative (STYPI) to Assin Kruwa in the Central region where they met and interacted with pupils in the circuit of schools in the area.

The hearty interaction with the schoolchildren saw the pupils speak openly about their security concerns and their view of the police.



The IGP and his team took turns to explain basic security matters to the children and also educated them on their role in ensuring security for everyone since security is a shared responsibility.



On 19th September, 2023 the IGP and his team visited the pupils and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, Adenta, Accra, as part of the initiative.

The IGP in his remarks said the initiative represents a significant step towards building a safer and more trusting society while laying the foundation for mutual respect between the Police and the citizenry regardless of their age.



The STYPI is expected to expand its reach to schools and communities across the country, with a focus on nurturing positive relationships between the Police and the nation’s youth.