0
Menu
News

IGP commits to making Ghana Police a first-class institution

Dampare Igp Eikdl.jpeg Inspector-General of the Ghana Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector-General of the Ghana Police (IGP), Mr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that the Ghana Police Service hierarchy is committed to making the service the best institution in the country.

The IGP made this commitment when the Ministry of the Interior appeared before the Public Account Committee of Parliament earlier today, Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Speaking on what the police service is doing to clamp down on internet fraud, the IGP explained that a lot is being put in place to address the menace.

He added that the police administration is ensuring that all culprits of such crimes are brought to book and their networks disengaged.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie