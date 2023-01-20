IGP commits to making Ghana Police a first-class institution

Inspector-General of the Ghana Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of the Ghana Police (IGP), Mr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that the Ghana Police Service hierarchy is committed to making the service the best institution in the country.

The IGP made this commitment when the Ministry of the Interior appeared before the Public Account Committee of Parliament earlier today, Thursday, January 19, 2023.



Speaking on what the police service is doing to clamp down on internet fraud, the IGP explained that a lot is being put in place to address the menace.

He added that the police administration is ensuring that all culprits of such crimes are brought to book and their networks disengaged.