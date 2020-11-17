IGP cuts sod for new Police Hospital

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has today, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, laid a foundation stone for work to begin a 50-bed capacity hospital for the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The Project, funded by the Ghana Police Service through contributions from their welfare scheme, to be manned by a Police Medical Director is expected to be completed within 10 months.



The IGP commended COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the current Director-General in Charge of Legal and Prosecution for initiating the project six years ago when he was the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.



The IGP described the project as a laudable and visionary initiative.

According to him, the hospital will be taking care of retired police officers, inmates from various police stations and other security personnel could also access health care at the facility.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh added that, the facility, when completed would ease pressure on the Police Hospital in Accra and other facilities in the Ashanti Region.