IGP engages frightened pupils; walks them to school at Sapeiman

Dr George Akuffo Dampare engaging with the school children

Ghana’s affable Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare once again showed why he’s one of the most respected and loved public servants in the country when he walked some frightened pupils to school at Sapeiman in Accra on Thursday.

The three pupils were gripped with fear and tried running away when they saw a convoy of police vehicles on their way to school during a visit by the IGP to some police stations in the Ga West Municipality.



Touched by what he saw, the IGP whose down to earth nature has endeared him to the public, got down from his vehicle, engaged them and also walked them to school.



The IGP on Thursday, July 6, 2023, began visits to various police stations in the Greater Accra Region to check the quality of service provided to the public.

The IGP took the opportunity to hold private interaction with personnel of the various stations. With him are some members of the Police Management Board (POMAG).



As part of his rounds, he will also visit indisposed officers in the various stations he visits.