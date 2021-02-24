IGP initiates move to check suicide among police, issues direct order to superior officers

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has charged superior officers of the Ghana Police Service to make time and listen to personal and family life challenges of their subordinates working under them.

“At every level of Policing, Station officers, Unit, District, Divisional and Regional Commanders should give an opportunity to their staff to speak to their supervisors about work and personal challenges and also listen to the officers they work with,” he said.



In view of the recent suspected suicide cases involving some police officers, he indicated that the service has reviewed and assessed its structures on mental health.



“Where officers find it difficult to approach to their commanders, they can speak to members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) or Inspector General of Police and his team, they can also write to the IGP and his team and commanders are obliged to forward the message”, he charged.



He revealed that the training and mental health of personnel is paramount to his administration underscoring the need for officers to undergo psychological training.

“We are also in discussion with the Ghana Psychological Association to operate a sustainable mental health system to boost welfare support for personnel and their immediate family members. We are prepared to partner with organizations to ensure the mental wellbeing of personnel”, he assured.



Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh however revealed that there are a number of professionally trained psychologists who attend to personnel as when the need arises.



“Personnel are referred to clinical psychologists and psychiatrists at the Police Hospital or any other accredited health facility. These are culminated by welfare meetings and counselling sessions by officers of our religious affairs directorate”, he pointed out.