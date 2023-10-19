IGP leaked tape: Franklin Cudjoe debunks claims of CSOs meeting Speaker to halt sitting

Franklin Cudjoe, CEO of IMANI Africa

The Executive Director of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has debunked claims that some Civil Society Organizations have gone to see the Speaker of Parliament to halt the ongoing probe into the leaked audio involving some Police officers.

The Speaker set up a Committee to probe the audio tape which captured Police Officers who were allegedly plotting together with a Politician to get the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare removed from office.



On the tape, one senior police officer, COP Alex Mensah said if the current IGP remains in office he will thwart the efforts of the ruling NPP to win the 2024 election.



The various actors on the tape as well as the IGP have since appeared before the Parliamentary Committee.

However, there are suggestions that some civil society persons including Franklin Cudjoe have raised some concerns about the work of the committee and have gone to meet the Speaker to prevail on him to halt the investigation so as to save the face of the IGP.



However, Cudjoe in an interview said there is no iota of truth in the claim.