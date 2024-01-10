IGP leaked tape: We are yet to finalize the committee’s report - Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the ad hoc committee

The Chairman of the committee investigating the leaked tape involving an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Samuel Atta Akyea, has clarified that the committee is still in the process of finalizing its report.

Dismissing rumors suggesting the report has been submitted to the presidency, the chairman attributed the delay to parliamentary engagements and the committee's commitment to ensuring fairness.



He stated, "A lot of things have happened, and we don’t want to come and give excuses for why we are late in bringing the report. It is just about to be concluded, and then the committee will converge to look at it and ensure an understanding that nobody has been shortchanged before putting it before plenary. I do not know how anybody will say that the report is with the president— a report that the committee has not even reviewed,” citinewroom.com quoted him to have said.



Akyea also addressed concerns about national security breaches during the probe, emphasizing that the in-camera hearing allowed the committee to discern important information.



He pointed out intervening matters, including the budget, as contributing to the delay.

A leaked tape in July 2023 allegedly revealed plots by some high-ranking people linked to the government to remove IGP Dampare, over claims that he could influence the upcoming December general elections.



A seven-member committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, was subsequently constituted by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to investigate the tape's contents.



NAY/AE