General News

IGP must protect Tracey Boakye over death threats - Peace Watch

Actress Tracey Boakye

President of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Diana Nyonkopa Daniels, has called on the police to offer protection to Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye following her allegation that she has started receiving death threats from some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She said if it is indeed true that the actress has received death threats, then she should be protected.



She advised the NDC leadership to take steps to call their members to order as some other persons could take advantage of the situation and attack the actress.



”No matter what she has done, she does not deserve to be threatened by anyone. I am appealing to the NDC to be cautious and understand that Tracey Boakye is a member of the party. The threats are unwarranted. She should be forgiven because an opponent could kill the girl and blame it on NDC. The IGP should protect her. Nobody has the right to take her life,” she declared.



Reacting to the recent social media war between the actress and musician Mzbel over a prominent man they were both dating, Madam Daniels expressed worry over the tag of former President John Dramani Mahama as ‘Papa No’ saying it is not only disrespectful but a mockery.



To her, known of the ladies mentioned the name of the former president hence Ghanaians should stop associating the name of the former president to the issue.

She also slammed one evangelist Gloria Kani for claiming that the ‘Papa No’ Tracey Boakye referred to was Mr. Mahama.



She asked her to seek for forgiveness for making such claims and apologise to Ghanaians and Tracey Boakye.



Meanwhile, she has advised young ladies who get the opportunity to engage top officials to be disciplined and know their limit.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.