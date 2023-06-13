IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, GLINCO and East Legon Police District CID Officer

Alhaji Said Sinare

Ato Dear Dsane, a private businessman has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to investigate former Ghana Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Said Sinare and his brother Gamel Sinare.

In a petition sighted by Peacefmonline, Mr Ato Dsane is also praying the office of the IGP to launch investigations in to activities of Linco Construction And Engineering Limited and the CID officer at the East Legon District Police.



Ato Dsane in the said petition alleged that he was once coerced by the former first vice president of the National Democratic Congress to peddle falsehood before the Economic and Organized Crime Office.



Ato Dsane indicated in the petition that his failure to heed to the alleged demands of Alhaji Sinare and his brother did not only cost him his job but has left him traumatized with constant threats from the brothers.



He thus wants the IGP to order an investigation into the incident and also protect him from what he perceives to be nefarious plans by the brothers.



Read the full petition below:



PETITION TO INVESTIGATE ALHAJI SAID SINARE, MR. GAMEL SINARE, GLINCO CONSTRUCTION AND ENGINEERING LIMITED, DETECTIVE CHIEF INSPECTOR DAVID AMENGOR OF EAST LEGON DISTRICT POLICE, C.I.D.

We are Solicitors retained by Mr. Ato Dear Dsane of Sakaman, Accra.



Our client has briefed us as follows;



He was an employee of AGVAD GHANA LIMITED, a Company that deals with Medical imaging equipment, as the Head of Engineering and Sales from the year 2012 to 7th July 2016, where after, the Sinare brothers entered into an Agreement with our client, making him a ‘junior partner’ agreeing that Assets of the Company as well as profits from the business via its medical imaging equipment and installations would be shared amongst the three individuals, with our client receiving Twenty percent (20%) share.



On the 19th of April, 2023, Mr. Gamel Sinare personally went to the office of our client and informed him that, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) was investigating his brother, Alhaji Said Sinare, in respect to some contract his brother awarded when he was Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Mr. Gamel Sinare further stated that, the EOCO would invite our client sometime in the course of the year and that, if EOCO does invite our client, he should lie that he is the owner of GLINCO CONSTRUCTION AND ENGINEERING LIMITED.



Our client however informed Mr. Gamel Sinare that, indeed EOCO had invited him a week prior to he coming to his office to ask him to lie and he had already given a written statement to the EOCO investigators as well as specimens of his signature, and would never lie about owning a Company he knows he does not own and has no affiliation with.



Our client further informed us that, Mr. Gamel Sinare told him it does not matter if he already gave a statement to EOCO and that Statements are changed all the time, and that he should return to EOCO and modify his statement; Mr. Gamel Sinare then invited our client to come by his residence for further discussions on the matter as he will be leaving to France on the 22nd of April, 2023, to which our client says he responded that NOTHING could compel him to change the initial statement he gave to EOCO. Mr. Gamel Sinare’s countenance changed and said, “Alright Ato, you will see where power lies”.

On Monday the 8th of May, 2023, at about 7:10am whilst our client was on his way to the office at East Legon, his colleague Mr. Parker Amissah-Arthur called to inform him that, there were about six (6) heavily well-built men, who were at the frontage of the office gate and in the course of the phone-call could hear the men screaming ‘ where is Ato, where is Ato’ amidst banging on the body of the pickup Mr. Amissah-Arthur was sitting in.



A few minutes after the banging and noise stopped, our client heard Mr. Amissah-Arthur talking to Alhaji Said Sinare on another phone, who subsequently briefed our client that, Alhaji Sinare asked him to surrender his car keys and the office keys to Alhaji Said Sinare’s son, Mr. Said Sinare who was also present.



Our client reported the incident to Madam Souad El Ruby the mother of Alhaji Said and Gamel Sinare, who is like a mother to him based on his good and profitable work to the benefit of the family and the cordial relationship with the family, who asked our client to be calm and that she would talk with her children and revert, but that did not happen; still traumatized by the incident and fearful for their lives, as well uncertain about the business relation with the Sinares and AGVAD, our client and Mr. Amissah-Arthur lodged a Complaint of assault, threat of death, inter alia, with the Divisional C.I.D of the Ghana Police Service at East Legon and gave their statements on the 12th of May, 2023; however, nothing has been done by the Police investigator, one D/Insp. Charles Duwemopkpor.



Our client subsequent to the Police complaint, received an undated letter from Mr. Gamel Sinare, captioned ‘DISMISSAL LETTER’ to which our client responded that, Mr. Gamel Sinare could not dismiss him as he was not a employee but a ‘junior partner’ per their Agreement of 7th July, 2016, and went further to demand his twenty percent (20%) equity in the AGVAD Company.



On Saturday, the 3rd of June, 2023 before 6:00a.m., Police officers from the East Legon District Police together with non-Police men stormed our client’s residence at Sakaman, Accra, cut his Electrical security fencing which caused a massive explosion, waking up his wife, sisters and children who were still in bed, causing them to rush out to investigate as they thought Armed Robbers were entering the premises, only to see the men had jumped into the house, cutting the padlocks to his house gates, the leader of the group, who identified himself as D/Chief Inspector David Amengor from the East Legon District C.I.D of the Ghana Police Service, informed our client’s wife that they had been asked to come for some vehicles.



Our client’s wife asked if they had a warrant, and D/Chief Insp. David Amengor refused, and threatened to spray her with paper if she does not allow his operations. Upon her insistence, he called in another man after a few minutes who showed her a purported warrant from the Madina District Court, which our client’s wife took photos of. Our client’s wife asked why they did not just ring the bell or bang the gates instead of causing damage to their padlocks and electrical security fencing and gate, to which D/Chief Inspector David Amengor arrogantly responded you think you’re safe in this double gated house, I would send a Technician to repair all the damage and that he has money, and showed her wads of two-hundred Ghana cedis bills in a small bag he was carrying.

Our client was not present during the unlawful invasion of his residence but his wife called him and he offered no objection to the retrieving of the vehicles as the vehicles were operations vehicles lawfully in his possession for work; keys to one of the vehicles which were in his custody were sent to the East Legon District Police, as the detectives had that one towed.



Subsequent to the destruction of our client’s property, D/Chief Inspector David Amengor sent series of wassup chats to our client’s wife about the repairs of the damage caused as well as the contact of a Technician who did not show up to repair the damage, exposing our client and his family to danger, amidst further unsavory messages and threats, the conduct of which is unbecoming of a Chief inspector of Police and he should be compelled to answer to his unprofessional and rather DEPRAVED conduct.



It is evident that, all the hostility being meted out on and termination in breach of the business agreement by the Sinares in relation with AGVAD GHANA LIMITED are as a result of our client’s REFUSAL TO BE AN ACCESSORY TO CRIMES COMMITTED BY ALHAJI SAID SINARE, WHICH ARE BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE ECONOMIC AND ORGANIZED CRIME OFFICE.



We humbly submit this Petition, calling for a FULL SCALE investigation to all the issues herein raised namely;



THE UNLAWFUL USE OF OUR CLIENT’S NAME AS A DIRECTOR OF GLINCO CONSTRUCTION AND ENGINEERING LIMITED AND FALSIFIED SIGNATURE OF OUR CLIENT BY GLINCO CONSTRUCTION AND ENGINEERING AND ALHAJI SAID SINARE.



THE REFUSAL BY THE EAST LEGON DIVISIONAL C.I.D OF THE GHANA POLICE SERVICE TO INVESTIGATE THE COMPLAINTS BY OUR CLIENT AND MR. PARKER AMMISAH-ARTHUR

THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR CLIENT’S PROPERTY BY THE EAST LEGON DISTRICT



POLICE C.I.D.



We attach copies of photos of the destruction to our client’s property as well as copies of wassup messages between our client’s wife and Detective Chief Inspector David Amengor.