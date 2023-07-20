IGP, police management board tour North-East Region

The IGP and his team will actively engage with chiefs, opinion leaders, and community members

As part of efforts to enhance the relationship between the Police Service and the public, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, along with members of the Police Management Board, has commenced a two-day working visit to the North-East Region.

The purpose of the tour is to implement measures aimed at transforming the police service into a more community-friendly and responsive institution.



Throughout the visit, the IGP and his team will actively engage with chiefs, opinion leaders, and community members from various localities within the North-East Region.



This is to enable the IGP and his team to listen to any security concerns raised by the communities and devise community-specific security interventions accordingly.



The tour offers an opportunity for the IGP and his team to connect with the Police command and personnel stationed in the North-East Region while gathering first-hand information on welfare, operational, and administrative challenges faced by the officers, to ensure these concerns are duly addressed.

The IGP and the Police Management Board have so far covered over 80 percent of the country on his nationwide tour.



The tour has been characterized by extensive interactions with police officers and the general public, fostering a spirit of collaboration and transparency.



Similar engagements have been conducted by Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commands across the nation.