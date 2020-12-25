IGP promotes 237 Police Officers to various ranks

IGP Joseph Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has promoted 237 to various ranks in the Ghana Police Service.

This is the second time the IGP is promoting Junior Officers in the Police Service after a similar exercise was done prior to the 2020 election.



In all, 17 Inspectors promoted as Chief Inspectors; 64 Sergeants promoted as Inspectors; 90 Corporals promoted as Sergeants, 60 Lance Corporals promoted as Corporals and 6 Constables promoted as Lance Corporals. Ninety-three (93) of the newly promoted are earned administrative promotions while the remaining are restored promotions due to various procedural reasons. Congratulations to all the newly promoted officers.



Announcing this in a post on its social media handles, the Ghana Police Service said “Congratulations to 237 Junior Police Officers. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has promoted two hundred and thirty-seven (237) Junior Police Officers of various ranks, in accordance with provisions of the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

