IGP reminded his colleagues indirectly about the police service task - Richard Kumadoe

Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe

A fraud prevention expert and security consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for using the opportunity to remind his accusers of the task of the Ghana Police Service when granted a public hearing by the committee tasked to authenticate a leaked tape purposed to remove the IGP from the position.

The IGP answered questions on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Samuel Atta Akyea’s community after three senior officers; COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi testified about the tape before the committee.



Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Today, Richard Kumadoe mentioned that the IGP has proved to his detractors that the accusation hurled against him will not interfere with his effort to make the Police Service discharge its protective duties.



During a pause in the committee hearing, Dr. Dampare was seen shaking hands with his accusers.



According to Kumadoe, the IGP demonstrated both emotional intelligence and creative intelligence in his plea to his colleagues to put aside personal disagreements and concentrate on the work of the police force.



“I teach creative intelligence which is higher than emotional intelligence, and today I am glad that Dampare integrated the two even though he was addressing the chairman, he was directly speaking to his colleagues that they have a job to do. There must be differences and opinions but let us go back and get the job done”, he stressed.

Richard Kumadoe has also advised the three senior officers to accept responsibility for their involvement in the leaked tape after Samuel Attah Kyea told the media that Former Northern Region Chairman, Bugri Naabu has furnished the committee with a new take.



“We are law enforcement officers and indiscretion has caught up with my three brothers and they should accept responsibility”, he advised.



According to him, previously, people involved in leaked tape cases were denied public hearings adding that the BNI would only ask the culprits questions about their role as law enforcement officers, and depending on the answers they provide, they would serve prison terms of five or ten years.



Relating to the new tape, Bugri Naabu with the National Security Minister is expected to appear before the committee.